MONDAY, Nov. 16, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved Rybrevant Faspro (amivantamab and hyaluronidase-lpuj) for the treatment of adults with recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose disease has progressed during or after receipt of platinum-based chemotherapy and immunotherapy.Rybrevant Faspro received an accelerated approval and is the first approval in 10 years of a drug for recurrent or metastatic HNSCC in patients with prior receipt of platinum-based chemotherapy. It is not indicated for treatment of oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma associated with human papillomavirus.The approval is based on a trial of 102 patients with recurrent or metastatic HNSCC. Rybrevant Faspro had an overall response rate of 42 percent compared with 20 percent for currently approved therapies. Among patients who had a response to Rybrevant Faspro, 56 percent had a response lasting six months or longer. "Today's approval represents a meaningful step forward for patients with HNSCC, a disease where treatment options have historically been limited and outcomes remain poor," Angelo De Claro, M.D., director of the FDA Oncology Center of Excellence, said in a statement.Approval of Rybrevant Faspro was granted to Janssen Biotech.More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter