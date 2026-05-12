Cancer

FDA Clears ArteraAI Breast for Breast Cancer Risk Stratification

ArteraAI is the first and only FDA-cleared digital pathology-based risk stratification tool for use in breast cancer
pink ribbon breast cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
FDA approvals
Breast Cancer
Artificial Intelligence
Medical Devices
Risk Factors
logo
www.healthday.com