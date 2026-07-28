Cancer

Few Young Adults Receive Palliative Care as Part of Advanced Cancer Treatment

17.1 percent of patients with stage 4 solid tumors, poor prognosis brain tumors received concurrent PC and cancer-directed systemic therapy
cancer patient
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Cancer
Palliative Care
Young Adult
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