Fine Particulate Matter Linked to Increased Incidence of Head, Neck Cancer

THURSDAY, Nov. 21, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Exposure to air pollution in the form of particulate matter measuring less than 2.5 µm (PM 2.5 ) is associated with an increased incidence of head and neck cancer, according to a study published online Nov. 12 in Scientific Reports.

John Peleman, M.D., from Wayne State University in Detroit, and colleagues examined the effect of PM 2.5 on head and neck aerodigestive cancer incidence in a cohort analysis using data from the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results national cancer database from 2002 to 2012. A linear mixed model was used to assess the relationship between U.S. county mean PM 2.5 levels and head and neck cancer incidence rates.

The researchers found that after controlling for demographic characteristics, smoking, and alcohol use, there was a significant association between head and neck cancer incidence and certain subtypes with PM 2.5 exposure. The highest association was seen at a five-year lag period (β = 0.24). Significant associations were also seen at no lag and up to a 20-year lag period (β = 0.16 and 0.15, respectively).

"With increasing importance on environmental health and preventative medicine, this study adds to the expanding body of literature that supports improved air quality standards to mitigate the effects of air pollution on development of cancer, including head and neck cancer," the authors write.

Abstract/Full Text