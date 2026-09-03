Cancer

Focal Therapy Use Remains Uncommon in Nonmetastatic Prostate Cancer

About half of patients receiving focal therapy had low-, high-, and very high-risk disease, indicating inappropriate use
prostate cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prostate Cancer
Therapy & Procedures
Men's Health
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