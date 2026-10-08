Cancer

Gap Found Between Awareness of Breast Cancer Risk and Risk-Reducing Behavior

Most women aware of modifiable behaviors to lower breast cancer risk, yet there is a gap between awareness and adoption of risk-cutting behaviors
breast cancer ribbon
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Institutional
Behavior
Breast Cancer
Women's Health
Cancer Risk Factors
logo
www.healthday.com