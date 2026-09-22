Cancer

Gene Mutation Identified That Increases Lung Cancer Risk

Risk exceeds that conferred by smoking and is higher in never smokers, with odds ratio of 61.70
Human lung cancer with dna strand. 3d illustration
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Genetics
Lung Cancer
Smoking
Cancer Risk Factors
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