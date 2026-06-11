Cancer

GLP-1 Receptor Agonist Use Linked to Lower Incidence of Obesity-Associated Cancers

In all subgroups except Black race, GLP-1 RA use linked to lower cumulative incidence of obesity-linked cancers
weight glp1 Ozempic
Adobe Stock
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cancer
Obesity
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
logo
www.healthday.com