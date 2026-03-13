Cancer

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Linked to Lower Mortality for Patients With Brain Metastases, T2DM

All-cause mortality significantly lower with GLP-1 RA use, with consistent benefit across major cancer types, most GLP-1 RA types
GLP-1 Medications, Ozempic, Wegovy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cancer
Type 2 Diabetes
Mortality
Brain
GLP1 Receptor Agonists

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