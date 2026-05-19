GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Tied to Better Outcomes in Certain Patients With Breast Cancer

TUESDAY, May 19, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) are associated with better outcomes among patients with breast cancer and obesity or type 2 diabetes, according to a study published online May 11 in JAMA Network Open.Kristina L. Tatum, Psy.D., from Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) in Richmond, and colleagues examined whether the use of GLP-1 RAs impacts female breast cancer survival or cancer recurrence among patients with obesity or type 2 diabetes. The analysis included 1,610 matched patients with obesity and GLP-1 RA use versus nonuse, 2,323 patients with type 2 diabetes and GLP-1 RA use versus insulin or metformin, and 4,052 patients with type 2 diabetes and GLP-1 RA use versus sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor use.The researchers found that among patients with obesity, GLP-1 RAs were associated with a lower hazard of all-cause mortality (hazard ratio [HR], 0.35) and recurrence-free survival (RFS; HR, 0.44) over a 10-year follow-up period. Among patients with type 2 diabetes, GLP-1 RAs were associated with a lower hazard of all-cause mortality (HR, 0.09) and RFS (HR, 0.33) versus insulin or metformin. There were no significant differences between GLP-1 RA and sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor groups. Similar findings were seen in subgroup and landmark analyses."This study suggests that GLP-1 drugs may offer protective benefits potentially improving survival and recurrence risk in some female patients with breast cancer -- whether this is related to weight control, improved cardiovascular health, or other mechanisms remains to be studied," senior author Bernard F. Fuemmeler, Ph.D., also from VCU, said in a statement.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter