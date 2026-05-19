Cancer

GLP-1 Receptor Agonists Tied to Better Outcomes in Certain Patients With Breast Cancer

Findings seen for 10-year survival and cancer recurrence among women with obesity or type 2 diabetes
pink ribbon breast cancer
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Type 2 Diabetes
Obesity
Breast Cancer
GLP1 Receptor Agonists
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