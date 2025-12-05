Guidelines Expanded for Cervical Cancer Screening to Include Self-Swab HPV Test

FRIDAY, Dec. 5, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- American Cancer Society (ACS) guidelines for cervical cancer have been expanded to include self-collection for human papillomavirus (HPV) testing, according to an article published online Dec. 4 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.Rebecca B. Perkins, M.D., from Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, and colleagues expanded the 2020 ACS cervical cancer screening guidelines for average-risk women and individuals with a cervix who are at average risk.The researchers expanded screening guidelines to include self-collection for HPV testing and revised guidance for exiting screening. The ACS endorses recommendations for self-collected vaginal specimens: clinician-collected cervical specimens are preferred for primary HPV screening, while self-collected specimens are acceptable for average-risk individuals aged 25 to 65 years; repeat screening is recommended three years after a negative test for self-collected screening. Clinician-collected samples are still recommended for certain high-risk individuals.ACS has also amended the 2020 guideline to recommend HPV testing at ages 60 and 65 years, with the last HPV test at an age no younger than 65 years as a requisite for exiting screening in response to high rates of cervical cancer in those aged older than 65 years and poor implementation of current exiting screening criteria. The ACS recommends discontinuation of screening for average-risk women with a negative primary HPV test (preferred) or negative cotesting using HPV tests and cytology at age 60 to 65 years."Geographic disparities continue to exist in cervical cancer incidence and mortality, with individuals living in rural areas more likely to be diagnosed with later-stage cervical cancer. Over 46 million, or 14 percent, of the U.S. population live in rural areas that often require the need to travel long distances to access health care," Lisa Lacasse, president of the ACS Cancer Action Network, said in a statement. "Self-collection options are a critical resource for these individuals and other underserved populations."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter