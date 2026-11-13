Guidelines Updated for Prostate Cancer Screening

FRIDAY, Nov. 13, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Updated recommendations are presented for prostate cancer screening in a guideline issued by the American Cancer Society and published online Nov. 12 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.Richard M. Hoffman, M.D., M.P.H., from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine in Iowa City, and colleagues developed guidelines for prostate cancer screening.The authors note that before initiating screening, clinicians should ensure that patients are informed about the benefits, limitations, and harms of screening; the potential follow-up of elevated prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels; and the expectation that active surveillance will be used for initial management of low-risk cancers. For average-risk men, biennial screening is recommended from ages 50 to 69 years. For Black men and for non-Black men with a strong family history, annual screening is recommended from ages 45 to 69 years. For non‐Black men with a single first‐degree relative diagnosed at age 65 years or older, biennial screening is recommended from ages 45 to 69 years. The balance of benefits and harms is uncertain for men ages 70 to 74 years, and individualized decision-making is recommended. Further evaluation is recommended for men aged 45 to 69 years with PSA levels ≥3.0 ng/mL and for men ages 70 to 74 years with PSA levels ≥6.5 ng/mL."These updated guidelines are a critical step toward preventing diagnoses of advanced disease, reducing premature deaths, and minimizing treatment-related harms," coauthor Robert A. Smith, Ph.D., from the American Cancer Society in Atlanta, said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter