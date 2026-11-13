Cancer

Guidelines Updated for Short-Course Radiation for Localized Prostate Cancer

Moderate hypofractionation recommended over conventional fractionation across all risk groups
radiation radiotherapy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prostate Cancer
Radiation
Guideline