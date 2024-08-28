Half of Cancer Survivors Face Cancer-Related Financial Hardship

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 28, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Half of cancer survivors experience cancer-related financial hardship, according to a research letter published online Aug. 20 in JAMA Network Open.

Apoorv Dhir, M.D., from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, and colleagues estimated the prevalence of financial hardship among cancer survivors across cancer types. The analysis included responses from 1,212 participants in the 2021 Health Information National Trends Survey- Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results.

The researchers found that when asked about experience of financial hardship, 56.4 percent responded not at all, 22.1 percent a little, 15.0 some, and 6.5 percent a lot. There was variation by cancer type. Higher odds of increased financial hardship were seen with younger age (50 to 59 years: adjusted odds ratio [aOR], 3.66), lower income ($35,000 to $74,999: aOR, 3.55), advanced cancer stage (nonlocal: aOR, 1.92), and federal health insurance (Medicare: aOR, 1.43). Each 0.01 increase in the Social Vulnerability Index conferred a lower probability of reporting no financial hardship and a higher probability of reporting a little, some, or a lot of financial hardship.

"Acknowledging the role of community and structural barriers and identifying socially vulnerable populations for targeted interventions represent a potential strategy toward mitigating financial hardship and delivering equitable cancer care," the authors write.

