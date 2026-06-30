Hematologic Cancer Survivors Face Higher Risk of Developing Cardiovascular Disease

TUESDAY, June 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Survivors of hematologic cancers are at high risk of developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), according to a study published online June 22 in BMC Cancer.Siqing Liu, from Hangzhou Normal University in China, and colleagues conducted a meta-analysis to summarize the evidence regarding the association between leukemia, Hodgkin lymphoma, and non-Hodgkin lymphoma in relation to later risk of CVD.Based upon 50 studies (550,385 participants), spanning 1940 to 2020 for leukemia and 1940 to 2016 for both Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, the researchers found that the pooled fully adjusted risk for CVD was elevated, including for total CVD (relative risk [RR]: 2.68) , ischemic heart disease (RR, 1.46), heart failure (RR, 4.13), and stroke (RR, 3.05) associated with leukemia. For Hodgkin lymphoma or non-Hodgkin lymphoma survivors, there were similar positive associations. Compared with survivors who underwent chemotherapy (RR, 2.12), radiotherapy-treated survivors had a greater risk of CVD (RR, 4.06)."Our research raises awareness among cancer survivors about their risk of heart disease and encourages health care providers to emphasize preventive measures," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter