Cancer

Hematologic Cancer Survivors Face Higher Risk of Developing Cardiovascular Disease

Risk even higher for survivors treated with radiotherapy
Hematologic Cancer Survivors Face Higher Risk of Developing Cardiovascular Disease
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Cancer
Radiation
Leukemia
Lymphoma
Cardiovascular
Blood Cancer
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