Cancer

High Cancer Mortality Burden Shifted From Urban to Rural Areas

Rural-urban mortality gap widened in years subsequent to the crossover; similar pattern seen for lung, colorectal, and breast cancer mortality
Aerial view of rural residential area with private homes between green fields at sunrise.
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cancer
Mortality

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