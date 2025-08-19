Cancer

High Response to PD-1 Therapy Seen in Unresectable Desmoplastic Melanoma

Complete response rate was 37 percent, and post-hoc end point of objective response rate was 89 percent
melanoma skin cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Immunotherapy
melanoma

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com