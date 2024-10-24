Higher Heathy Eating Index Score Beneficial in Prostate Cancer

THURSDAY, Oct. 24, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Higher adherence to American dietary guideline recommendations may be associated with a lower risk for grade reclassification in men diagnosed with grade group 1 (GG1) prostate cancer, according to a study published online Oct. 17 in JAMA Oncology.

Zhou Tony Su, M.D., from the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, and colleagues conducted a prospective cohort study involving men diagnosed with GG1 prostate cancer from January 2005 to February 2017 who were undergoing active surveillance. The association of the baseline Healthy Eating Index 1999 to 2000 (HEI) and energy-adjusted HEI (E-HEI), Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII), and energy-adjusted DII (E-DII) scores with grade reclassification to GG2 or greater or GG3 or greater was examined.

Data were included for 886 men. The researchers found that 21 percent of the men had grade reclassification to GG2 or greater after a median follow-up of 6.5 years, including 6 percent with extreme grade reclassification. The cumulative incidence of grade reclassification was 7, 15, and 33 percent at three, five, and 10 years, respectively; the corresponding values for extreme grade reclassification were 2, 4, and 10 percent. Higher baseline HEI and E-HEI per one-standard deviation increase in score were associated with a significantly lower risk for grade reclassification (subhazard ratios [95 percent confidence intervals], 0.85 [0.73 to 0.98] and 0.86 [0.74 to 1.00], respectively) and extreme grade reclassification (subhazard ratios [95 percent confidence intervals], 0.72 [0.57 to 0.93] and 0.73 [0.57 to 0.94], respectively). Neither baseline DII nor E-DII were associated with either grade reclassification outcome.

"Our findings may be helpful for counseling of men who choose to pursue active surveillance because they may be highly motivated to modify their behaviors," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the biopharmaceutical industry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)