Cancer

Higher Intake of Saturated, Animal Fats May Increase Mortality in Prostate Cancer

Replacing calories from animal fats with plant-based fats and saturated with monounsaturated fats linked to drop in all-cause mortality
plant fats
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Prostate Cancer
Mortality
Dietary Fat
logo
www.healthday.com