Cancer

Hypofractionated Postmastectomy RT Noninferior to Conventional PMRT

16-week hypofractionated course was safe, noninferior for women undergoing breast reconstruction after mastectomy
radiation radiotherapy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Breast Cancer
Radiation
Mastectomy