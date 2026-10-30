Hypofractionated Postmastectomy RT Noninferior to Conventional PMRT

FRIDAY, Oct. 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A 16-week course of hypofractionated postmastectomy radiation therapy (PMRT) is safe and noninferior to conventional PMRT, according to a study published online Oct. 12 in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.Matthew M. Poppe, M.D., from the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, and colleagues conducted a noninferiority trial of hypofractionated versus conventional PMRT in women with unilateral invasive breast cancer with planned immediate or delayed reconstruction. Participants were randomly assigned to PMRT with 50 Gy (25 fractions/five weeks) or 42.56 Gy (16 fractions/three weeks). The noninferiority margin was 10 percent.A total of 898 patients were enrolled between 2018 and 2021, with a median follow-up of 3.9 years; 825 were evaluable for the primary end point. The researchers found that the 24-month reconstruction complication rates were 12.3 and 10.2 percent with hypofractionated and conventional PMRT, respectively (estimated difference, −2.1 percent). With implant-only versus autologous reconstruction, the complication rate was higher, regardless of arm (odds ratio, 1.65). No statistically significant difference was seen in 36-month locoregional recurrence rates nor in acute or late toxicity rates."Having the evidence to allow women to confidently shorten their radiation treatment from five weeks down to three will save patients time, reduce their financial stress, and let them get back to their daily lives sooner -- all without increasing complications, lowering their chances of cure, or sacrificing cosmetic results," Poppe said in a statement.Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical, medical device, and dermatology industries.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter