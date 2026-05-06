Cancer

Immunotherapy May Protect Against Bladder Removal With Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Bladder-intact disease-free survival was 60 percent two years posttreatment with pembrolizumab combined with gemcitabine-based chemoradiation
bladder cystitis urethritis urinary incontinence
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Immunotherapy
Bladder Cancer
Radiation
Chemotherapy
Pembrolizumab
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