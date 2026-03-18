Cancer

Improved Survival But More Adverse Events Seen for Women With Cancer

Meta-analysis of data from FDA trials shows significantly improved OS, PFS, but increased risk for grade ≥3 adverse events compared with men
black woman receiving chemotherapy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Survival
Cancer
Women's Health
Adverse Events
Medication

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