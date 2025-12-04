Inaugural Report Describes Trends in Pediatric Cancer in U.S.

THURSDAY, Dec. 4, 2025 (HealthDay News) -- The five-year survival rate for all pediatric cancers combined reached 87 percent in 2015 to 2021, according to a first-of-its-kind report published Dec. 4 by the American Association for Cancer Research.Elaine R. Mardis, Ph.D., from The Ohio State University College of Medicine in Columbus, and colleagues describe trends in pediatric cancer in the United States.The authors note that the five-year survival rate for all pediatric cancers combined increased from 63 percent in the mid-1970s to 87 percent in 2015 to 2021, and pediatric cancer mortality decreased by 57 percent from 1970 to 2000 and by a further 19 percent from 2001 to 2023, indicating continued progress. Pediatric cancers are rare, with nearly 15,000 children expected to be diagnosed in the United States in 2025, of whom nearly 1,700 will die from the disease. International collaborations are combining data and expertise to develop novel therapeutics and expand access to clinical trials. Pediatric cancers are biologically distinct from adult cancers, and advanced technologies are offering insights into the molecular and cellular underpinnings of pediatric cancers. Treatments of pediatric cancers have undergone a transformation, with survival gains resulting from advances in surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy. In addition, clinicians are increasingly tailoring treatments based on molecular profiles of the cancer. Technologies are set to accelerate progress in treatment, including innovative drugs, liquid biopsy for monitoring treatment response, and artificial intelligence for accelerating diagnosis and trial design."As we gain more insights into pediatric and adolescent cancers through global collaboration, it is my sincere hope that future treatments will be not just curative but also less toxic, without long-term mental and physical health consequences," Mardis said in a statement.AACR Pediatric Cancer Progress Report.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter