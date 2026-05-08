Cancer

Incidence of Adult T-Cell Leukemia/Lymphoma High in Caribbean-Born

Researchers call for maternal screening to identify early-life infection, thereby preventing future cases of ATLL in this population
woman with her mom with cancer hugging
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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