Incidence of Cardiovascular Disease Higher for Seniors With Cancer

MONDAY, Sept. 23, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The incidence of a composite cardiovascular disease (CVD) end point is increased among older adults with cancer, especially those with metastatic, hematological, and lung cancer, according to a study published online Sept. 23 in Cancer.

Jaidyn Muhandiramge, M.D., from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia, and colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the Aspirin in Reducing Events in the Elderly (ASPREE) trial to examine the impact of cancer and cancer treatment on a composite CVD end point. Overall, 1,392 of the 15,454 Australian and U.S. ASPREE participants had a cancer diagnosis.

The researchers observed greater rates of CVD in the cancer risk-set versus the cancer-free risk-set (20.8 versus 10.3 events per 1,000 person-years; incidence rate ratio, 2.03); increased incidence was seen for myocardial infarction, hospitalization for heart failure, overall stroke, and ischemic stroke. After adjustment for clinically significant risk factors for CVD, the increased incidence persisted. The greatest incidence was seen for metastatic, hematological, and lung cancer. An increased risk for CVD was seen in association with chemotherapy. Across aspirin and placebo groups, the rates of CVD were similar.

"The clinical implications of our findings lie in the impact of CVD on mortality and the fact that with appropriate screening and management, cardiovascular risk in cancer survivors can be mitigated," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

