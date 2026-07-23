Cancer

Indefinite-Duration Maintenance Therapy No Better Than Fixed-Duration Therapy in Multiple Myeloma

Findings seen in patients with standard-risk newly diagnosed MM not undergoing up-front autologous stem cell transplantation
multiple myeloma
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Immunotherapy
Stem Cells
Multiple Myeloma
logo
www.healthday.com