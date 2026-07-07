Cancer

KRAS ctDNA Linked to Worse Overall Survival in Localized Pancreatic Cancer

Detection of KRAS-mutant ctDNA by both NGS, ddPCR associated with shorter overall survival
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Surgery
Survival
Genetics
Pancreatic Cancer
Chemotherapy
Biomarkers
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