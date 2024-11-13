Late-Stage Lymphoma Less Likely for Young With Continuous Medicaid Coverage

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 13, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adolescents and young adults (AYAs) diagnosed with lymphoma and insured by Medicaid who maintain Medicaid coverage before diagnosis are less likely to have late-stage disease, according to a study published online Nov. 12 in Blood Advances.

Xinyue Zhang, from the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in Atlanta, and colleagues examined whether the timing of Medicaid enrollment and coverage continuity are associated with stage at diagnosis of lymphoma. Children and AYAs (aged 0 to 39 years) newly diagnosed with lymphoma between 2007 and 2013 in 12 states were identified. Medicaid enrollment patterns were classified as continuous Medicaid (before and through diagnosis), newly gained Medicaid (at or soon after diagnosis), and other Medicaid enrollment patterns.

The researchers found that of the 3,524 patients identified, 37.8, 35.2, and 27.0 percent had continuous Medicaid, newly gained Medicaid, and other Medicaid enrollment patterns, respectively. Those with newly gained Medicaid and other enrollment patterns were 54 and 18 percent more likely to present with stage IV lymphoma compared with those continuously enrolled in Medicaid.

"The results suggest that stable Medicaid coverage can increase the chance of early symptom detection during routine health care encounters, potentially leading to earlier diagnosis and better outcomes," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to SeaGen and Bristol Meyers Squibb.

