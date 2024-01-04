Liso-Cel Cost-Effective for Second-Line Relapsed/Refractory Lymphoma

THURSDAY, Jan. 4, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Lisocabtagene maraleucel (liso-cel), a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, is cost-effective for second-line diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) therapy, according to a study published online Dec. 28 in Blood Advances.

Jee H. Choe, from the University of Southern California in Los Angeles, and colleagues evaluated the cost-effectiveness of liso-cel versus platinum-based chemotherapy followed by autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for relapsed and refractory DLBCL using a partitioned survival model with standard parametric functions over a lifetime horizon. The model employed a hypothetical cohort of DLBCL patients, aged 60 years (57 percent male), with refractory DLBCL or who relapsed early, within 12 months of initial treatment.

The researchers found that for the representative cohort, the incremental cost-effectiveness ratio of liso-cel was $99,669 per quality-adjusted life year (QALY) from a health care sector perspective and $68,212 per QALY from a societal perspective, confirming cost-effectiveness at the threshold of $100,000 per QALY. Liso-cel surpassed this benchmark under certain scenarios but remained within the acceptable range of $150,000 per QALY in the United States.

"Our study contributes novel insights to the expanding research on the economic and societal implications of CAR T-cell therapies," the authors write. "It reaffirms the importance of evaluating CAR T-cell therapies beyond their immediate costs, emphasizing their long-term clinical and societal impacts for a more comprehensive assessment of their overall value."

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

