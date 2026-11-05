Cancer

Local Recurrence Rate Low After R0 Resection of Soft Tissue Sarcoma Tumors

Author says findings can help surgeons decide when a close, but cancer-free margin may be enough in children, young adults
surgeon scalpel surgry
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Surgery
Sarcoma
Young Adult
Children