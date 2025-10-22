Cancer

Loneliness, Social Isolation Tied to Higher Mortality in Patients With Cancer

Findings seen for both cancer-specific and all-cause mortality
senior loneliness isolation
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cancer
Mortality
Loneliness
Social Isolation

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com