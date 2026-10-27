Cancer

Longitudinal Body Composition Changes ID'd Before Pancreatic Cancer Diagnosis

PDAC cases exhibited steeper declines than controls in subcutaneous fat index and visceral fat index in the 36 months before diagnosis
pancreas pancreatic
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Pancreatic Cancer
Body Fat
Diagnosis
Cancer Screenings
CT scan
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