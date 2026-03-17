Cancer

Low Testosterone Tied to Higher Risk of Prostate Cancer Progression for Men in Active Surveillance

Low testosterone is not associated with moderate progression
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Medically Reviewed By:
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Mark Arredondo, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prostate Cancer
Prostate
Male Hormones
Primary Care
Testosterone

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