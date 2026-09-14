Cancer

Lower Breast, Cervical Cancer Screening Seen for Adults With Disabilities

However, adults with substantial mobility difficulties have higher stool testing for colorectal cancer
wheelchair muscular dystrophy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Disparities
Breast Cancer
Cervical Cancer
Colon Cancer
Rectal Cancer
Disability
Cancer Screenings
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