Cancer

Lung Transplant Can Prolong Survival in Stage IV NSCLC

Findings seen in select patients with medically refractory, lung-limited, stage IV NSCLC
lung cancer
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Surgery
Survival
Lung Cancer
Organ Transplants
logo
www.healthday.com