Cancer

Mailed FIT Kits Boost Colorectal Cancer Screening Across Racial, Ethnic Groups

18 percent higher screening rates seen across Hispanic, Black, and White patient populations
A colorectal cancer screening kit or FIT testing sample kit
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Screening
Colon Cancer
Health Disparities
Cancer Screenings
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