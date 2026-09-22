Cancer

Mammography Trials Yield Excess-Incidence Patterns Consistent With Low Overdiagnosis

73 observed relative proportions closely matched those expected under the study's reference pattern for invasive cancer with and without ductal carcinoma in situ
Mammography
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Journal
Breast Cancer
Mammography
Diagnosis
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