Mental Distress, Fatigue Common in Childhood Survivors of Leukemia, Lymphoma

WEDNESDAY, July 29, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Adult childhood cancer survivors (CCS) of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL), acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) frequently report mental distress, fatigue, and executive function (EF) impairment, according to a study published online July 1 in Current Oncology.Anna R. Franzén, Ph.D., from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology in Trondheim, and colleagues examined perceived mental distress, fatigue, and EF impairment in adult CCS of ALL, AML, and NHL in a study involving 132 participants recruited from two major Norwegian hospitals.The researchers found that 49 and 41 percent of participants met the clinical thresholds for depression and anxiety, respectively, while fatigue and EF impairment were reported by 43 and 28 percent, respectively. There was a significant association observed for perceived EF impairment with mental distress and fatigue."Intervention studies should evaluate whether improving EF may contribute to improved mental well-being, reduced fatigue, and enhanced quality of life among CCSs of leukemia and lymphoma," the authors write.Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter