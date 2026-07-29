Cancer

Mental Distress, Fatigue Common in Childhood Survivors of Leukemia, Lymphoma

49 and 41 percent met clinical thresholds for depression and anxiety; 43 percent reported fatigue
tired fatigue
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Journal
Mental Health
Anxiety
Depression
Stress
Leukemia
Lymphoma
Fatigue
Childhood Cancer
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