Cancer

Mesothelioma Diagnoses and Deaths Still Increasing

No meaningful population-level survival improvement seen from 1990 to 2023
lung pneumonia thoracic chest tuberculosis tb
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Occupational Health
Respiratory Problems
Lung Cancer
Environmental Health
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