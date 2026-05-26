Cancer

Methylphenidate-Type Psychostimulants Can Reduce Cancer-Related Fatigue

Clinically meaningful reduction seen by five weeks, which increased further by eight or more weeks
medicine pills in packs
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Cancer
Fatigue
Stimulants
logo
www.healthday.com