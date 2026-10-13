Cancer

Minibeam Radiotherapy Promising for Cutaneous, Soft Tissue Malignancies

86 percent of the 36 patients with 46 lesions had symptomatic improvement with MBRT
radiation radiotherapy
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
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Cancer
Skin Cancer
Radiation
X-Rays
Oncology
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