Model for Delivering Chemo at Home Feasible, Safe

THURSDAY, March 26, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- A model for delivering chemotherapy in the home is clinically feasible and safe, according to research published online March 18 in NEJM Catalyst.Roxana S. Dronca, M.D., from the Mayo Clinic Comprehensive Cancer Center in Jacksonville, Florida, and colleagues addressed growing inequities and systemic pressures associated with traditional treatment models centered around hospitals and transfusion centers by piloting an innovative model of home-based chemotherapy (the Cancer CARE [Connected Access and Remote Expertise] Beyond Walls [CCBW] program). The program integrates virtual oversight, remote patient monitoring, mobile health services, and a unified software platform connected to the electronic medical record. The CCBW pilot enrolled 10 patients who received 93 intravenous chemotherapy infusions at home between April 1, 2023, and Aug. 31, 2023.The researchers observed no infusion reactions or catheter-related infections across the pilot; minor complications, including two cases of hypokalemia and two unrelated falls, were managed successfully within the home setting without the need for emergency department visits or hospitalization. The acceptability and advantages of the home-based approach were underscored in feedback from seven patients: Six reported feeling comfortable interacting remotely with the care team by phone or tablet, and all seven reported feeling emotionally supported by the care team."Cancer care has traditionally required patients to spend long hours in infusion centers, often far from home," Dronca said in a statement. "This model allows us to safely bring high-quality care directly to patients, reducing burden while maintaining the standards patients expect from Mayo Clinic."Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required).Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter