Cancer

Model for Delivering Chemo at Home Feasible, Safe

Patients reported feeling comfortable interacting with care team remotely and felt emotionally supported by care team
Little girl and her mother after chemotherapy at home
Little girl and her mother after chemotherapy at homeAdobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Chemotherapy
Home Healthcare

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