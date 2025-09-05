Cancer

Moderate-to-Severe TBI Linked to Malignant Brain Tumor Risk

Moderate-to-severe traumatic brain injury group had significantly higher risk for developing malignant brain tumors versus mild TBI group
depression pain headache
Adobe Stock
Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
Loading content, please wait...
Journal
Head Injuries
Traumatic Brain Injury
Brain Cancer
Cancer Risk Factors

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
www.healthday.com