Cancer

Most Specialty Oral Anticancer Meds for Blood Cancers Are Initially Rejected by Insurers

Many approved prescriptions are never filled, with fill rates dropping sharply when out-of-pocket costs exceed $175
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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