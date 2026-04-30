Multiple Myeloma Linked to Higher Risk for Hematologic Second Cancers

THURSDAY, April 30, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Patients with multiple myeloma (MM) have a distinct pattern of second primary malignancy (SPM), with a markedly increased risk of hematologic SPMs, according to a review published online April 6 in Frontiers in Oncology.Yingjie Tian, from Guang'anmen Hospital in Beijing, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine the risk for SPMs among individuals with MM. Standardized incidence ratios (SIRs) were used to compare SPM risks in patients with MM to the risks of those in the general population. A total of 15 studies, with 279,894 patients with MM, met the inclusion criteria.The researchers found that the overall risks for SPMs and solid tumors were not significantly elevated compared with those in the general population. A marked elevation was seen in the risk for hematologic SPMs (SIR, 2.91). For several malignancies, higher risks were seen, including for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, mesothelioma, skin cancer, melanoma, endocrine tumors, and thyroid cancer. For chronic lymphocytic leukemia, head and neck cancer, tracheal/bronchial/lung cancer, bladder cancer, and breast cancer, reduced risks were seen. No meaningful variation was seen by diagnostic period, latency, age, or sex in subgroup analyses."These findings underscore the distinctive SPM profile in patients with MM and support the need for tumor-specific surveillance strategies," the authors write. "Monitoring should place particular emphasis on hematologic SPMs, as well as on key solid tumors such as skin cancer, melanoma, endocrine malignancies, thyroid cancer, and mesothelioma."Abstract/Full Text.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter