Cancer

Multiple Myeloma Linked to Higher Risk for Hematologic Second Cancers

Markedly increased risk seen for hematologic second primary malignancies, reduced risks for CLL, head and neck cancer, bladder cancer, breast cancer
multiple myeloma
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Cancer
Multiple Myeloma
Risk Factors
Blood Cancer
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