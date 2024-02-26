Multitarget Fecal Immunochemical Test Increases Detection of Advanced Adenoma

MONDAY, Feb. 26, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- The multitarget fecal immunochemical test (mtFIT), which measures hemoglobin, calprotectin, and serpin family F member 2, yields higher detection of advanced adenoma than FIT, according to a study published online Feb. 9 in The Lancet Oncology.

Pieter H. A. Wisse, M.D., from the Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam, and colleagues examined the clinical utility of mtFIT versus FIT in a setting of population-based colorectal cancer screening among individuals aged 55 to 75 years who were eligible for the Dutch national FIT-based colorectal cancer screening program. Positive FIT or mtFIT resulted in a colonoscopy referral.

Overall, 13,187 of 15,283 individuals who consented to participate in the study provided both mtFIT and FIT samples with valid results. The researchers found that the positivity rate was 9.11 percent for mtFIT and 4.08 percent for FIT, and the corresponding detection rates were 2.27 and 1.21 percent, respectively, for advanced neoplasia. For mtFIT versus FIT, the detection rates were 0.20 and 0.17 percent for colorectal cancer; 1.64 and 0.86 percent for advanced adenoma; and 0.43 and 0.17 percent for advanced serrated polyps. Compared with the current Dutch colorectal cancer screening program, mtFIT-based screening could reduce the incidence of colorectal cancer by 21 percent and associated mortality by 18 percent at feasible costs. In addition, mtFIT outperformed FIT in terms of diagnostic yield at equal positivity rates.

"mtFIT takes incremental but meaningful and cost-effective strides beyond FIT's already substantial contribution to preventing people dying from colorectal cancer," the authors write.

Several authors disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

