Cancer

Multivariable Risk Score Beneficial for Identifying Clinically Significant Prostate Cancer

Greater clinical net benefit for Stockholm3, driven by fewer false-negative results
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Medically Reviewed By:
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Meeta Shah, M.D.
Published on
Updated on
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Journal
Prostate Cancer
Screening
Biopsy
Men's Health
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