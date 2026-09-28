Cancer

Myeloma Risk Modestly Increased in Adults With Incidentally Detected Vertebral Fracture

Even oldest individuals with most severe grade of fracture had modest absolute five-year risk for myeloma
cervical spine neck
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Medically Reviewed By:
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
Farrokh Sohrabi, M.D.
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Spinal Problems
Multiple Myeloma
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