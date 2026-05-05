Nearly Half of Women Misunderstand Breast Cancer Screening Guidelines

TUESDAY, May 5, 2026 (HealthDay News) -- Many women are unsure about when to start mammogram screening for breast cancer, according to a survey commissioned by The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center (OSUCCC) -- Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.The web- and telephone-based survey was conducted from April 2 to 6, 2026, and included 1,043 female respondents.Results showed widespread confusion about screening guidelines. For example, 44 percent of women incorrectly believe mammograms should start at age 50 years. Roughly half of participants (51 percent) said mammograms should be done every year, and 41 percent believe screening should begin by age 35 years. Among women aged 18 to 29 years, roughly one in four said they would wait until symptoms such as pain or a lump appear before seeing a doctor. Additionally, 53 percent of the women reported a reason for delaying or avoiding mammograms, including: cost (28 percent), discomfort (26 percent), believing they were too young (26 percent), not having symptoms (25 percent), and concerns about radiation exposure (21 percent)."Our biggest concern is ongoing confusion about screening guidelines," Alyssa Cubbison, D.O., from OSUCCC, said in a statement. "For most women, breast cancer screening should begin with annual mammograms at age 40. Clear, accurate information helps women make informed decisions with their clinician and may lead to earlier detection."More Information.Sign up for our weekly HealthDay newsletter