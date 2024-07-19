Neighborhood Disadvantage Metrics Tied to Stress Genes in Prostate Cancer

FRIDAY, July 19, 2024 (HealthDay News) -- Expression of several stress-related genes in prostate tumors is elevated among men residing in disadvantaged neighborhoods, according to a study published online July 12 in JAMA Network Open.

Joseph Boyle, Ph.D., from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, and colleagues examined whether several neighborhood disadvantage metrics are associated with prostate tumor RNA expression of stress-related genes in a cross-sectional study. A total of 105 stress-related genes were assessed with each neighborhood metric for 168 African American and 50 White men with prostate cancer who received radical prostatectomy.

The researchers found that compared with White participants, African American participants experienced greater neighborhood disadvantage (median Area Deprivation Index [ADI], 115 versus 92; median Racial Isolation Index, 0.68 versus 0.11). There was a positive association for ADI with expression of 11 genes; after multiple-comparison adjustment, HTR6 (serotonin pathway) remained significant. Associations were seen for several genes, including HTR6, with multiple metrics. Higher expression of five proinflammatory genes in the Conserved Transcriptional Response to Adversity was seen with greater neighborhood disadvantage.

"These findings support a potential link between neighborhood factors and stress-related pathways, which may in turn contribute to an increased risk of aggressive prostate cancer," the authors write.

One author disclosed ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

